Norges Bank Invests $377.34 Million in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,611,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,341,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 2.23% of Albemarle at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 21,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $130.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.88. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $106.69 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Albemarle from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.95.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

