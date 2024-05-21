Norges Bank Invests $381.96 Million in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,700,441 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,960,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.74% of PulteGroup at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,030,000 after acquiring an additional 28,833 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 248.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 191,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 136,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 65.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 88,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.87.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PHM opened at $119.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $122.72.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

