Norges Bank Invests $382.02 Million in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,641,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,015,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.07% of Exelon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 88,614 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Exelon by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,096,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,968,000 after purchasing an additional 277,635 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Exelon by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 84,498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Exelon by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 464,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after buying an additional 91,088 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $1,639,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXC

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.