Norges Bank Invests $384.99 Million in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,171,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,986,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.97% of Datadog as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.58.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $15,064,484.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 290,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,419,630.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,008.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 712,402 shares of company stock valued at $89,071,727 over the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $121.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.14. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

