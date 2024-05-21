Norges Bank Invests $390.44 Million in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,039,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,438,000. Norges Bank owned 1.63% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 189,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,203,000 after purchasing an additional 77,307 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,656,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,425,000 after buying an additional 30,608 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 630.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 69,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 20,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $150.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $218.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

