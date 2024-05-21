Norges Bank Makes New $325.33 Million Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,933,128 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,327,000. Norges Bank owned 1.19% of Agnico Eagle Mines as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM opened at $70.78 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.77.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

