Norges Bank Makes New $365.79 Million Investment in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,189,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,794,000. Norges Bank owned about 8.40% of Neogen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Neogen during the third quarter worth $151,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Neogen by 10.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

In other Neogen news, COO Douglas Edward Jones bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $123,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,179.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Borel acquired 7,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,379.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas Edward Jones bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,179.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 53,000 shares of company stock worth $662,205. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,368.37 and a beta of 1.18. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Neogen had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

