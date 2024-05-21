Norges Bank Makes New $383.71 Million Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,658,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,705,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.91% of IQVIA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,982,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1,225.3% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,013,000 after buying an additional 296,105 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in IQVIA by 2,765.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 271,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,381,000 after acquiring an additional 261,848 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,039,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,505,000 after purchasing an additional 260,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $47,282,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $230.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.11. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

