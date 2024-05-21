Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,453,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,030,000. Norges Bank owned 0.73% of AON as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in AON by 4.9% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AON by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $292.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.39. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.69.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

