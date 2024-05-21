Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,260,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,513,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.09% of Fastenal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fastenal by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Fastenal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 900,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,204,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 49,972 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal stock opened at $66.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.87.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

