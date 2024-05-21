Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,494,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,565,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.92% of Moderna at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,658,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,841,000 after acquiring an additional 196,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Moderna by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,611,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,572,000 after purchasing an additional 476,201 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Moderna by 77.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after buying an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,971,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,880,000 after buying an additional 55,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $1,909,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,996,931 shares in the company, valued at $254,249,254.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total transaction of $1,909,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,996,931 shares in the company, valued at $254,249,254.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,209 shares of company stock valued at $18,588,421. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRNA opened at $141.01 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.46.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

