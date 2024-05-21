Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,853,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,481,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.73% of Wheaton Precious Metals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPM. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 230.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. TD Securities raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.4 %

WPM opened at $57.79 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.