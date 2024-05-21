Norges Bank Purchases New Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,543,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,979,000. Norges Bank owned 0.68% of Keurig Dr Pepper as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,731,000 after buying an additional 6,926,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,196,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490,242 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,535 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,213,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,173,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

In related news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,085,652 shares of company stock worth $2,892,832,080. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KDP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

