Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,587,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,510,000. Norges Bank owned about 2.36% of Albertsons Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,433,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.40. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 1.64%. Analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

