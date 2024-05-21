Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,479,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,150,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.13% of Dollar General at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dollar General by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG opened at $137.83 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $214.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.55.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

