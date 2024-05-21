Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 799,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,727,000. Norges Bank owned 0.54% of Charter Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

CHTR opened at $274.84 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.18. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

