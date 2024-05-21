Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,005,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,102,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter worth $38,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ON. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.16. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.78.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

