Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,555,962 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,555,962 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,777,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.07% of Quanta Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $267.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.76. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $273.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

