Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 3,361,310 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,361,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,098,000. Norges Bank owned 1.78% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Baird R W cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

BMRN stock opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.29 and its 200 day moving average is $88.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 72.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.75 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $90,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 562,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,795,041.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $3,010,346.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,068,126.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $90,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,795,041.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,436 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

