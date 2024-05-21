Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 5,905,590 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,905,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,716,000. Norges Bank owned 1.19% of Nutrien at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Nutrien by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,853,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,679 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 18,312.9% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,595,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,631 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Nutrien by 544.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,361,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,794,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,369,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,325,000 after buying an additional 849,908 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 954.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 800,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,092,000 after buying an additional 724,555 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NTR opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.75.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 126.32%.

NTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.32.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

