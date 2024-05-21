Norges Bank Takes $331.83 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,539,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $331,831,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.91% of Yum! Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,263. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.53.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $139.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

