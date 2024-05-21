Norges Bank Takes $362.48 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 574,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,477,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.18% of Monolithic Power Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR stock opened at $755.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $778.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $677.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $640.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $743.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.76, for a total transaction of $1,814,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,585,524.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.76, for a total value of $1,814,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,585,524.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,063,503. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

