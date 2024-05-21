Norges Bank Takes $365.42 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,842,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,420,000. Norges Bank owned 0.65% of Ecolab at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.88.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL stock opened at $234.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $235.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

