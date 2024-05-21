Norges Bank Takes $376.93 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,796,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $376,933,000. Norges Bank owned 3.56% of Camden Property Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 47,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPT. Piper Sandler raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.36.

Shares of CPT opened at $105.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.66. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $114.04.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

