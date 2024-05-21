Norges Bank Takes $409.06 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,189,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,063,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.04% of Kinder Morgan as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 135,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,762,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,798 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

View Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.89. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.