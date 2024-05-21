Norges Bank Takes $409.83 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,125,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,831,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.82% of Capital One Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,199,000 after acquiring an additional 585,797 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,954,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,821,000 after purchasing an additional 99,915 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,570,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,028,000 after buying an additional 71,967 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,972,000 after buying an additional 324,095 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,023,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,163,000 after buying an additional 137,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF opened at $140.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $149.94. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.39 and its 200-day moving average is $131.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

