Norges Bank Takes $444.82 Million Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,596,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $444,818,000. Norges Bank owned 4.27% of CubeSmart at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

CubeSmart Price Performance

NYSE CUBE opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $261.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

