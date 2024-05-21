Norges Bank Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,790,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,205,000. Norges Bank owned 1.02% of General Mills as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.06.

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,765 shares of company stock worth $745,822 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $71.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

