Norges Bank Takes Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,094,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $308,701,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 5.64% of Wolfspeed at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

WOLF stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WOLF shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Wolfspeed from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $36.29.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

