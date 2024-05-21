Norges Bank Takes Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,094,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,701,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 5.64% of Wolfspeed at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000.
Wolfspeed Price Performance
WOLF stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Wolfspeed
Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.
