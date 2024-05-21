Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.87.

Shares of NCLH opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 25.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $1,033,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

