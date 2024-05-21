Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $67.32 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.32.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reduced their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th.
NYSE NTR opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.75. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $69.12.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
