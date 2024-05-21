Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Raised to $56.00 at Mizuho

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRFree Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NTR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nutrien from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.32.

Nutrien Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NTR opened at $59.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 904.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

