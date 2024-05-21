Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.86

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and traded as high as $12.00. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 302,119 shares traded.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVG. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 68,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

