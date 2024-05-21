Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.86

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and traded as high as $12.00. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 302,119 shares traded.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.
