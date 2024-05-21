Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.71

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.71 and traded as high as $10.99. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 70,685 shares.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.