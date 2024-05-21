Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.71

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.71 and traded as high as $10.99. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 70,685 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 148,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 26,718 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 99,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

