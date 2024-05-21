Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.24

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.24 and traded as low as $8.20. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 14,658 shares trading hands.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
