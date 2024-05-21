Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.24

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.24 and traded as low as $8.20. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 14,658 shares trading hands.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 710,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.