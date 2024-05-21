Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $42.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OMCL shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $30.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 137.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 65.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter worth $62,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 121.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell by 36.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

