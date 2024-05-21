Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Trading Up 4.9 %
Organovo stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.87. Organovo has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.05.
Organovo Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Organovo
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.