Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Trading Up 4.9 %

Organovo stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.87. Organovo has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.05.

Get Organovo alerts:

Organovo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.