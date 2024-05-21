Orla Mining Ltd. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Orla Mining in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$85.70 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OLA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.44.

Orla Mining Price Performance

Shares of OLA opened at C$5.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 5.68. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$6.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orla Mining

In other Orla Mining news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 25,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total transaction of C$124,362.50. In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$27,931.55. Also, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 25,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total value of C$124,362.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,735 shares of company stock valued at $158,170. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Featured Articles

