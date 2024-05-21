Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,709 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Otis Worldwide worth $42,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 791,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,534,000 after purchasing an additional 38,288 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Argus increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

OTIS stock opened at $97.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

