Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Price Performance
OXBR stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.82. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.25.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.13) million for the quarter.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.
