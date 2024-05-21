PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PACCAR worth $36,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 55.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.62.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $105.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $68.40 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.63. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

