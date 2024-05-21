Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.9 %

PKG stock opened at $181.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $122.20 and a 52 week high of $191.27.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at $31,967,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

