Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Holdings Raised by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 174.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.08% of Palomar worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 375,455.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 33,791 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 433,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,992,000 after acquiring an additional 89,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Palomar by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Palomar from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.24. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $89.22.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.10 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $83,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $560,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,485,091.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $83,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,153,625. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

