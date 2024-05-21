Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Upgraded by HSBC to Hold

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.87% from the company’s previous close.

PAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87. Pampa Energía has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $52.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.56 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 25.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at $3,020,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 282,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 93.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

