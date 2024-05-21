Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 144,509 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,932,000 after acquiring an additional 906,782 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 6,116.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 832,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,415,000 after purchasing an additional 819,201 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 475,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,868,000 after buying an additional 447,606 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 717,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,556,000 after acquiring an additional 94,185 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,400,000 after purchasing an additional 94,072 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OC

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $176.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $181.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.