Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 880 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ResMed by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,547 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,621,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in ResMed by 79.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,303,000 after acquiring an additional 398,302 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 490,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,785,000 after acquiring an additional 256,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ResMed by 109.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 457,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,683,000 after buying an additional 239,001 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on RMD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.80.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,684 shares of company stock worth $5,395,412 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $218.85 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $229.97. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.78.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

