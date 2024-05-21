Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Price Performance

Park City Group stock opened at $17.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $312.06 million, a PE ratio of 63.59 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park City Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Park City Group by 350,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Park City Group by 115.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 22,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

See Also

