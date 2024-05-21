Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.06.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Paymentus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Paymentus in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 2,948.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PAY opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28. Paymentus has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.92 and a beta of 1.54.
Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Paymentus had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Paymentus’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paymentus will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.
