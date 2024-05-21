Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.06.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Paymentus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Paymentus

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paymentus

In other news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $29,625.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 142,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Paymentus in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 2,948.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PAY opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28. Paymentus has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Paymentus had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Paymentus’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paymentus will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paymentus

(Get Free Report

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.