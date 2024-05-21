PDS Biotechnology Co. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($1.29) Per Share (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for PDS Biotechnology in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.29) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.64). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PDS Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07.

PDSB has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDSB

PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $3.38 on Monday. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $123.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75.

Institutional Trading of PDS Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.