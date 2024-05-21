PDS Biotechnology Co. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($1.29) Per Share (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for PDS Biotechnology in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.29) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.64). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PDS Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share.
PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07.
PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $3.38 on Monday. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $123.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75.
Institutional Trading of PDS Biotechnology
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PDS Biotechnology Company Profile
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.
