Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives $89.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $84.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. Pentair has a 52 week low of $55.26 and a 52 week high of $85.84.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 935.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 862.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 130,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 117,188 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Pentair by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

